Reports: Reds sign veteran pitcher

The Cincinnati Reds signed veteran reliever Emilio Pagán to a two-year contract, according to multiple reports Wednesday
The deal is pending a physical, according to Mark Feinsand, of the MLB Network. Mark Sheldon, of MLB.com, reported Pagan will make $8 million in each year of the contract and can opt out after the first year.
Pagán, 32, was 5-2 with a 2.99 ERA in 66 appearances with the Minnesota Twins last season. He has a 3.71 ERA in seven seasons. He debuted with the Seattle Mariners in 2017 and has also pitched with the Oakland A’s, the Tampa Bay Rays and the San Diego Padres.
Pagán is from Simpsonville, S.C. He was a 10th-round pick in 2013. He will join a bullpen that ranked 16th in baseball in ERA (4.11).
