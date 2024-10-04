Reports: Reds hiring Terry Francona as new manager

Francona, 65, returns to the dugout after stepping down as manager of the Cleveland Guardians after the 2023 season because of health concerns.

Francona has managed three teams (Phillies, Red Sox and Guardians) in 23 seasons. He is 1,950-1,672, making him the 13th winningest manager in MLB history. He led the Red Sox to World Series titles in 2004 and 2007.

Francona replaces David Bell, who the Reds let go with a week to go in the regular season. Bell was 409-456 in six seasons with the Reds.

Francona played for the Reds during the 1987 season.