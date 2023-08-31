Reports: Reds claim two veteran outfielders off waivers

The Cincinnati Reds added two veteran outfielders to the roster Thursday, one day before the start of a four-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park, according to multiple reports.

The Reds claimed Harrison Bader off waivers from the New York Yankees and claimed Hunter Renfroe off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels.

Bader, 29, is hitting 240 with seven home runs and 37 RBIs in 84 games. He spent his first six seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals and was traded to the Yankees in August 2022.

Renfroe, 31, is hitting .242 with 19 home runs and 56 RBIs in 126 games. He started his big-league career in 2016 with the San Diego Padres and also has played with the Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox and Milwaukee Brewers. He was one of five players put on waivers by the Angels on Tuesday.

The Reds (69-66) beat the San Francisco Giants 4-1 on Wednesday to finish 5-5 on a 10-game road trip. They are one game back in the wild card race and three games behind the Cubs, who are in the second wild card spot.

The Reds and Cubs play a day-night doubleheader on Friday.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Cubs at Reds, 1:10 p.m., Bally Sports Ohio, 700, 1410

Cubs at Reds, 6:40 p.m., Bally Sports Ohio, 700, 1410

