Reports: Reds add another veteran free agent pitcher

Nick Martinez can start or pitch out of the bullpen

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
By
Updated 0 minutes ago
X

The Cincinnati Reds signed their second veteran right-handed pitcher in as many days Thursday, according to multiple reports.

Nick Martinez signed a two-year, $26 million contract, according to Jeff Passan, of ESPN. He can opt out of the contract after the first year.

One day earlier, the Reds signed reliever Emilio Pagán to a two-year contract. That deal is pending a physical, according to Mark Feinsand, of the MLB Network.

The Reds have not officially announced either signing.

Martinez, 33, was 6-4 with a 3.43 ERA in 63 appearances with the San Diego Padres last season. He made nine starts. He’s 27-38 with a 4.31 ERA in six seasons. He has made 198 appearances, including 87 starts.

Martinez played four seasons with the Texas Rangers and the last two with the Padres.

Martinez is from Miami, Fla., and played college baseball at Fordham. He was an 18th-round pick in 2011. He made his big-league debut in 2014. He pitched in Japan from 2018-21 before returning to Major League Baseball in 2022.

In Other News
1
6 future Buckeyes set to play for state championships this weekend
2
Springfield standout Scott ready to ‘leave it all on the field’
3
Bengals eager for primetime opportunity vs. AFC South-leading Jags
4
Reports: Reds sign veteran pitcher
5
Former Michigan staffer purchased tickets to more than a dozen Ohio...

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top