Report: Reds willing to trade India

The Cincinnati Reds would be willing to trade second baseman Jonathan India for “young, controllable starting pitching” because of their abundance of talent in the infield, according to a report Monday by Mark Feinsand, of the MLB Network.

The trade deadline is Aug. 1.

India, 26, is hitting .251 with 14 home runs and 41 RBIs in his third season. He has started 84 games at second base.

The Reds’ other options at second base are: Matt McLain, who has started nine games there and 46 at shortstop; Kevin Newman, who has started eight games at second base; Spencer Steer, who started four games at second last season but has played first base, third base and left field this season; and Nick Senzel, who has appeared at second base in five games this season.