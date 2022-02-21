Hamburger icon
Report: Reds sign veteran pitcher to minor-league deal

Milwaukee Brewers starter Zack Godley throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: Morry Gash

By David Jablonski
1 hour ago

The Cincinnati Reds signed right-handed pitcher Zack Godley, who appeared in two games season with the Milwaukee Brewers, to a minor-league contract, according to a report Sunday by Charlie Goldsmith, of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Godley, 31, pitched for the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2015-19. He was 8-9 with a 3.37 ERA in 25 starts in 2017. A season later, he started 32 games and was 15-11 with a 4.74 ERA.

The Toronto Blue Jays claimed Godley off waivers from the Diamondbacks in 2019. Then he signed with the Boston Red Sox as a free agent in 2020 and the Brewers in 2021. He pitched most of last season in Triple-A.

Signings at the big-league level remain on hold because of the Major League Baseball lockout, which started in December. MLB announced last week spring training games won’t start on time.

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

