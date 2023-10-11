Redsfest scheduled for December in Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Reds will hold their annual team festival, Redsfest, on Dec. 1-2 at the Duke Energy Convention Center in downtown Cincinnati, the team announced Tuesday.

Redsfest returned last year after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

“Redsfest is the largest team fan festival throughout Major League Baseball,” a Reds press release read. Fans can expect fun for the entire family including autographs and meet & greets with current and former players, interactive games, photo booths, kids-only events, game-used memorabilia and much more.”

The festival will be open from 3-10:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 and 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 2. Tickets go sale Nov. 6 at reds.com/Redsfest . Season-ticket holders receive complimentary tickets.

More details on Redsfest, including the schedule of events, will be announced at a later date.

There will be a celebrity poker tournament on Dec. 2. Fans can register at reds.com/Poker .

The Reds are also looking for 400 volunteers. More information is available on the Redsfest website.