Redsfest returning after two-year hiatus

The event features autograph sessions and meet and greets with current and former players, interactive games for fans of all ages, game-used and authentic memorabilia and much more.

“We are very excited to welcome fans and players back to the Duke Energy Convention Center for this signature off-season event,” Phil Castellini, Reds President and COO, said. “We have worked very hard to make Redsfest the best in baseball for our fans, and we look forward to bringing them together with our current players, coaches, Reds Hall of Famers, alumni, and broadcasters for these two days of fun and entertainment.”