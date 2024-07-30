Reds trade Opening Day starter to division-leading Brewers

The Cincinnati Reds traded Opening Day starter Frankie Montas to the National League Central Division-leading Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night, according to several media reports.

Robert Murray of Fansided.com was the first to report.

The Reds will receive outfielder Joey Wiemer and right-handed reliever Jakob Junis in return.

Wiemer, 25, played collegiately at the University of Cincinnati and is a Sylvania, Ohio, native. He hit 13 home runs and had 42 RBI for the Brewers last season. He’s spent most of this season at Triple-A Nashville.

ExploreReds trade for Mariners infielder

Junis, 31, spent much of the season on the injured list. He was activated last month. He’s appeared in 10 games and is 4-0 with a 2.42 ERA and 0.96 WHIP.

Montas was 4-8 with a 5.01 ERA this season in 19 starts for the Reds, who signed him during the offseason to a one-year, $16-million deal.

The Reds began the day 10 games behind the Brewers in the NL Central standings.

Earlier Monday, the Reds picked up infielder Ty France and cash from the Mariners for minor-league catcher Andruw Salcedo.

