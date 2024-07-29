Reds trade for Mariners infielder

France, 30, hit .223 with eight home runs and 31 RBIs in 88 games with the Mariners. This was his fifth season in Seattle. He started his big-league career with the San Diego Padres in 2019.

France is from West Covina, Calif., and played at San Diego State University.

The Mariners designed France for assignment last week. They had seven days to trade, release, option or waive him.

Salcedo, 21, hit .188 in seven games for Single-A Daytona.