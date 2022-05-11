Reds take two of three from first-place Brewers

The Cincinnati Reds cleared the bases twice in the first two innings with bases-loaded hits Wednesday afternoon and rode an early 7-0 lead to a 14-11 victory against the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park.
The Reds (7-24) won two of three games against the first-place Brewers (20-12) and finished 4-2 on the homestand.
The Reds have won two series in a row for the first time this season. They began the homestand with a 3-22 record, the second-worst mark in baseball history through 25 games, and seven straight series losses since splitting the season-opening four-game series in Atlanta.
The Reds got on the board with an RBI double in the first by Tyler Stephenson. Two batters later, Tyler Naquin tripled with the bases loaded to give the Reds a 4-0 lead.
In the second, Stephenson doubled with the bases loaded to score three more runs.
The Brewers scored four runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings against Reds starter Vladimir Gutiérrez, who pitched better than he did in his previous start, also against the Brewers. He allowed seven earned runs on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings on May 4 in an 18-4 loss.
The Reds added to their lead in a six-run eighth inning, thanks in part to a three-run home run by Colin Moran. They needed that inning because the Brewers scored six times in the ninth inning. Christian Yelich tripled to hit for the cycle.
The Reds play their next nine games on the road, starting Thursday with the beginning of a four-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates (12-17). They then play two games against the Cleveland Guardians (15-15) and three against the Toronto Blue Jays (17-14).
