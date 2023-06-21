BreakingNews
Reds sweep Rockies for 11th straight win; longest streak in 66 years
CINCINNATI — Jake Fraley hit a tie-breaking two-run home run in the eighth inning Wednesday to lead the Reds to a 5-3 win over the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park.

The win was the 11th in a row for the Reds, their longest streak since a 12-game streak in 1957. The franchise record winning streak is 14 games, set in 1899.

Left-hander Andrew Abbott struck out 10 for the Reds, who swept their third straight series.

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

