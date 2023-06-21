Reds sweep Rockies for 11th straight win; longest streak in 66 years

CINCINNATI — Jake Fraley hit a tie-breaking two-run home run in the eighth inning Wednesday to lead the Reds to a 5-3 win over the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park.

The win was the 11th in a row for the Reds, their longest streak since a 12-game streak in 1957. The franchise record winning streak is 14 games, set in 1899.

Left-hander Andrew Abbott struck out 10 for the Reds, who swept their third straight series.