Reds sweep Rockies for 11th straight win; longest streak in 66 years

CINCINNATI — Jake Fraley hit a tie-breaking two-run home run in the eighth inning Wednesday to lead the Reds to a 5-3 win over the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park.
The win was the 11th in a row for the Reds, their longest streak since a 12-game streak in 1957. The franchise record winning streak is 14 games, set in 1899.
Left-hander Andrew Abbott struck out 10 for the Reds, who swept their third straight series.
In Other News
1
Reds GM Nick Krall: ‘We want to do whatever we can for this team’
2
McCoy: These Reds are relentless. Winning streak reaches 10 in 8-6 win...
3
Lakota West tight end on Ohio State camp: ‘It’s a huge honor’
4
Ohio State tight end Zak Herbstreit, son of Kirk Herbstreit...
5
Looking back at Reds’ longest winning streaks this century
About the Author