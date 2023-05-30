Reds rookie McLain named NL Player of Week

In seven games, McLain hit .484 (15-for-31) with with three doubles, two home runs, seven RBIs, nine runs scored, one stolen base, a .774 slugging percentage and a .543 on-base percentage. He helped lead the Reds to a three-game sweep of the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field over the weekend.

McLain raised his season average to .380 (19-for-50). He has two home runs and eight RBIs. The Reds, who start a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at Fenway Park, are 6-6 with McLain starting at shortstop.