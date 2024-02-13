Reds re-claim outfielder off waivers

The #Reds today claimed OF Bubba Thompson off waivers from the Minnesota Twins and designated for assignment RHP Levi Stoudt. — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) February 13, 2024

It’s the second time since last season ended the Reds have claimed Thompson. They claimed him off waivers from the Royals in late October, but waived him when they re-signed relief pitcher Buck Farmer. Since then, Thompson has been claimed and waived by the Yankees and claimed and waived by the Twins.

Thompson, 25, was a first-round draft pick of the Texas Rangers in 2017. He spent parts of the 2022 and 2023 seasons at the major-league level with the Rangers. The Royals claimed him off waivers in August.

Thompson hit .265 in 55 games (181 plate appearances) with 18 stolen bases for the Texas in 2022. Last year, he struggled to start the season, hitting .170 in 37 games with the Rangers before being sent down.

Thompson stole 27 bases last season in Triple-A and 49 in Triple-A in 2022.