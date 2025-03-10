Reds prospect Cam Collier to have surgery to repair torn thumb ligament

Cam Collier singles during game last season with the Dayton Dragons at Day Air Ballpark. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED

Cam Collier singles during game last season with the Dayton Dragons at Day Air Ballpark. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED
Sports
By Associated Press
4 minutes ago
X

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Cincinnati Reds prospect Cam Collier is scheduled to have surgery to repair a torn left thumb ligament on Thursday.

Manager Terry Francona told reporters, including the Cincinnati Enquirer, Sunday about the injury that will keep Collier from hitting for 4 to 6 weeks.

ExplorePress box tales from Hall of Famer Hal McCoy

The 20-year-old infielder sustained the injury to the ulnar collateral ligament in his glove hand in a game against the Chicago Cubs on March 2.

Collier was the 18th overall pick in the 2022 amateur draft and has been ranked as one of baseball’s top 100 prospects by multiple publications.

He hit .248 with 20 homers and 74 RBIs for Class A Dayton last season.

The Reds play a team of their top prospects on March 25 in Dayton, then open the regular season March 27 vs. the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park.

In Other News
1
5 players the Bengals could target in free agency
2
Ask Hal: Press box tales. ‘Good gosh, I’ve maimed a Braves legend’
3
Bengals re-signing Gesicki to three-year deal
4
Greene earns second Opening Day start for Reds in last three seasons
5
Bengals give Hendrickson permission to seek a trade

About the Author

Associated Press