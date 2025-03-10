Reds prospect Cam Collier to have surgery to repair torn thumb ligament

Explore Press box tales from Hall of Famer Hal McCoy

The 20-year-old infielder sustained the injury to the ulnar collateral ligament in his glove hand in a game against the Chicago Cubs on March 2.

Collier was the 18th overall pick in the 2022 amateur draft and has been ranked as one of baseball’s top 100 prospects by multiple publications.

He hit .248 with 20 homers and 74 RBIs for Class A Dayton last season.

The Reds play a team of their top prospects on March 25 in Dayton, then open the regular season March 27 vs. the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park.