Reds pitcher Hunter Greene will miss at least a week after landing on COVID-19 injured list

By Associated Press
45 minutes ago
CINCINNATI — Reds right-handed pitcher Hunter Greene will miss at least a week after being placed on the COVID-19 injured list, the team said Friday.

“Hunter will be on the COVID list for seven days,” Reds manager David Bell said. “He could pitch any time after that as long as he gets better each day. He could start on Friday. That would be the earliest.”

Bell provided no more details on the pitcher’s illness.

The 24-year-old fireballer (3-6) had three starts after returning Aug. 20 from nearly two months on the injured list with a sore hip.

His first two starts after that were rocky — 13 earned runs in a total of 6 2/3 innings — but he rebounded in his last outing on Wednesday, allowing one run and three hits through 5 1/3 as the Reds beat the Giants 4-1.

