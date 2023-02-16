Reds hopeful in 2023 because of potential of young starting pitchers

“You obviously want to look at it as a collective unit, as a starting five,” Lodolo said, “but we’re three younger guys who came up together. We’ve got good friendships all over the team, but us three are pretty close. We talk about it. There’s no secret. It’s good internal competition between us all, and I know all three of us are pulling on the same side of the rope as everybody on the team is.”

Catcher Tyler Stephenson, who grew up rooting for the Braves, likes the comparison but said the Reds trio throws harder.

“You look at those three guys and what they did last year in the first season, and how much they accomplished and how they finished down the stretch, it shows a lot,” he said. “Now that they’ve kind of gotten their feet wet, they know that they belong. It’s gonna be exciting to see their big jump in year two. It’s going to be fun to be a part of it.”

Greene, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft, was 5-13 with a 5.44 ERA last season. He’ll be 23 on Opening Day and will turn 24 in August.

Ashcraft turned 25 on Saturday. He was a sixth-round pick in 2019. He was 5-6 with a 4.89 ERA in 19 starts. His ERA took a hit late in the season when he allowed 16 earned runs in 12 innings in his last three starts.

Lodolo, the seventh overall pick in the 2019 draft, turned 25 on Feb. 5. He was 4-7 with a 3.66 ERA last season. He pitched his best at the end of the season. He was 1-2 with a 2.48 ERA in his last six starts.

Ashcraft said the group wants to build success by staying together on and off the field.

“One of the best ways to have success,” he said. “is to make sure everybody’s rooting for each other but also holding each other accountable.”

SPRING TRAINING OPENER

Saturday, Feb. 25

Reds vs. Guardians, 3 p.m., Bally Sports Ohio, 700, 1410