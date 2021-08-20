Reds honored to get chance to play in Field of Dreams game

“Being part of the ‘MLB at Field of Dreams’ game in 2022 is an honor that we share with all of Reds Country,” said Phil Castellini, Reds President and Chief Operating Officer, in a press release. “That storied setting was brought to life so unforgettably in last week’s inaugural game, and we can’t wait to experience that excitement when we play the Cubs there next August.”

The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox played the first official Major League Baseball game in Iowa earlier this month. The game was played on a field next to the site of the field featured in the movie “Field of Dreams.” More than 6 million people watched the game on FOX.