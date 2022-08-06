Reds fall to Brewers

Lauer (8-3) worked out of trouble early, loading the bases in the first and putting two aboard in each of the next two frames. But the Reds couldn’t cash in until Kyle Farmer’s RBI single in the fifth.

Cincinnati threatened in the ninth, putting two on with one out against Trevor Gott. The Brewers then turned to Devin Willams, who fanned Matt Reynolds and Jonathan India for his seventh save of the season and his first since taking over for Hader.