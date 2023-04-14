Reds end three-game losing streak by beating Phillies

In the third, the Reds took a 4-1 lead on RBI singles by Spencer Steer, Tyler Stephenson and Wil Myers.

Middletown native Kyle Schwarber hit his 12th career home run in 40 games at Great American Ball Park to cut the Reds’ lead to 4-2 in the fifth. Schwarber has hit more runs as an opponent at only one other stadium, Nationals Park in Washington, where he has 22 home runs in 58 games.

The Reds added to their lead in the bottom of the fifth. Stuart Fairchild scored on a single by Myers.

In the sixth, a double by Barrero scored Kevin Newman to extend the lead to 6-2.

Nick Lodolo got the victory, allowing two earned runs on eight hits in five innings. He struck out six.