Reds draw smallest crowd in history of Great American Ball Park

By , Staff Writer
14 minutes ago
Series resumes at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday

The Cincinnati Reds played in front of the smallest crowd to see a game in 21 seasons at Great American Ball Park on Monday.

The crowd of 7,375 watched the Reds beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-1 in the opener of a three-game series. The Reds improved to 7-9 with a victory against a team with the best record in baseball (14-3).

This was the fourth crowd smaller than 8,000 in the stadium’s history.

• A crowd of 7,549 saw the Reds lose 14-10 to the Diamondbacks on April 22, 2021.

• A crowd of 7,823 saw the Reds lose 4-2 to the Cubs on Aug. 11, 2022.

• A crowd of 7,799 saw the Reds lose 4-3 to the Milwaukee Brewers on April 1, 2019.

Prior to 2019, the Reds had not played in front of a crowd smaller than 9,000 fans at Great American Ball Park, which opened in 2003.

The Reds set a regular-season attendance record on Opening Day with a crowd of 44,063 on March 30. Through 10 home games, the Reds are averaging 18,217 fans. That ranks 25th in baseball. The Reds ranked 24th last season with average attendance of 17,447.

