Reds deal two players to Mets for prospects

Five days before the Major League Baseball trade deadline, the Cincinnati Reds made what could be the first of several deals.
The Reds traded outfielder Tyler Naquin and left-handed pitcher Phillip Diehl to the New York Mets for minor leaguers Jose Acuna, a right-handed pitcher, and Hector Rodriguez, a centerfielder, on Thursday night.
In his second season with the Reds, Naquin, 31, hit .246 with seven home runs and 33 RBIs. He hit .270 with 19 home runs and 70 RBIs for the Reds in 2021 after they signed him as a free agent in February that year. He’ll be a free agent after this season.
Diehl, 28, had a 4.24 ERA in 25 appearances for the Triple-A Louisville Bats and had a 11.12 ERA in five appearances with the Reds in April and May. The Reds selected him off waivers from the Colorado Rockies in April 2021.
The Reds assigned Acuna, 19, of Venezuela, to Single-A Daytona. He was 3-0 with a 2.67 ERA in eight appearances, including five starts, at the Rookie League level and in the Single-A Florida State league this year.
Rodriguez, 18, of the Dominican Republic, will play for the Reds in the Arizona Complex League. The Mets signed him as an undrafted free agent in January 2021. He hit .356 with three home runs and 16 RBIs in the Florida Complex League this year.
The Reds (38-60) open a series against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday at Great American Ball Park. The trade deadline is Tuesday.
