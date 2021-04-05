Reds’ Castellanos suspended for role in benches-clearing incident

Major League Baseball suspended Cincinnati Reds right fielder Nick Castellanos for two games Monday and fined him an undisclosed amount “for his aggressive actions and for instigating a benches-clearing incident” on Saturday during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Castellanos has appealed the suspension, the Reds announced, so he will be able to play Monday when the Reds start a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park.
Reds manager David Bell released a statement about that suspension that read: “I am disappointed that Nick was suspended even though he did not initiate physical contact. I am hopeful that when baseball is played with emotion, the players will be protected from dangerous and unnecessary retaliation.”
In the fourth inning of the second game of the season in Cincinnati, Castellanos slid across home plate, scoring on a wild pitch by Cardinals pitcher Jake Woodford. As he got up, he said something to Woodford. That caused Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina to pursue Castellanos. Mike Moustakas came out of the on-deck circle to stop Molina.
In seconds, players from both benches were on the field, and there was much shoving. Later, a second skirmish started in the outfield.
Castellanos was the only player ejected and the only player suspended, but Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, pitcher Jordan Hicks and Molina received undisclosed fines as did Reds infielder Eugenio Suárez and outfielder Jesse Winker.