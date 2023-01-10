Reds Caravan to make stops in Hamilton, Dayton

BreakingNews
Federal government to end SNAP emergency allotments after February
The Cincinnati Reds announced today that the 2023 Reds Caravan will take place from Jan. 23-28 with stops in Ohio (including Hamilton and Dayton), Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia.

Additional details are coming from the Reds on some updated locations as well as a list of the players, alumni, broadcasters and front-office staff attending the stops.

Below is the schedule:

  • Monday, Jan. 23: Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, Hamilton, OH (5-7 p.m.)
  • Tuesday, Jan. 23: Southeastern Indiana YMCA, Batesville, IN (6-8 p.m.)
  • Wednesday, Jan. 25: Location TBD, Charleston, WV, (5:30-7:30 p.m.)
  • Thursday, Jan. 26: Huntington Mall, Huntington, WV (4:30-6:30 p.m.)
  • Friday, Jan. 27: Louisville Slugger Field, Louisville, KY (5:30-7:30 p.m.)
  • Friday, Jan. 27: Polaris Fashion Place, Columbus, OH (5:30-7:30 p.m.)
  • Saturday, Jan. 28: Apollo Career Center, Lima, OH (11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.)
  • Saturday, Jan. 28: National Museum of the United States Air Force, Dayton, OH (3-5 p.m.)
  • Saturday, Jan. 28: Location TBD, Bowling Green, KY (11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. EST/10-11:30 a.m. CST)
  • Saturday, Jan. 28: Red Mile, Lexington, KY (3-5 p.m.)

