Reds and newly acquired catcher Jose Trevino agree to 3-year contract

Explore Reds honoring Marty Brennaman with bronze sculpture

His new deal adds salaries of $5.25 million each for 2026 and 2027 plus a $6.5 million club option for 2028 with $1 million buyout.

Trevino will begin the season as the Reds top catcher. Tyler Stephenson is sidelined by an oblique injury; he last played March 11, was scratched the following day and had an MRI on March 13.

Trevino was limited to 74 games last year, hitting .215 with eight homers and 28 RBIs. He was a first-time All-Star in 2022, playing a career-high 115 games and earning a Gold Glove while batting .248 and setting career bests with 11 homers and 43 RBIs.

Trevino has a .236 batting average, 32 homers and 141 RBIs over seven major league seasons with Texas and the Yankees.

Spiers becomes fifth starter; Abbott to injured list

Carson Spiers will enter the season as the Cincinnati Reds’ fifth starter and Andrew Abbott will go on the injured list, manager Terry Francona announced Thursday.

Spiers has been impressive in one start and two relief appearances during spring training. The 27-year-old right-hander has allowed three earned runs and struck out 10 over 10 innings. Spiers made 22 appearances last season with 10 starts and was 5-7 with a 5.46 ERA.

Abbott was expected to be in the rotation again after he was 10-10 with a 3.72 ERA in 25 starts last season. The left-hander was shut down with a shoulder injury with six weeks left. He pitched in a minor league game last week and went three innings for the Reds on Monday.

Francona also announced right-hander Graham Ashcraft, a starter all three of his previous seasons with the Reds, will move into a relief role. Ashcraft was 0-3 with a 6.75 ERA in five starts during spring training.