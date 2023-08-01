Reds deal for reliever on eve of trade deadline

The Cincinnati Reds acquired bullpen help on the eve of the trade deadline, acquiring left-handed reliever Sam Moll as well as international cap space Monday in a deal with the Oakland Athletics.

The Reds sent minor-league right-handed pitcher Joe Boyle to the A’s in the deal.

The Reds moved Hunter Greene to the 60-day injured list to make room for Moll on the 40-man roster. According to reports Monday, he’s scheduled to return to the Reds on Aug. 20.

Moll, 31, was 0-3 with a 4.54 ERA in 45 appearances. He was a third-round pick, by the Colorado Rockies, in the 2013 draft and made his debut with the A’s in 2017. He did not pitch in the big leagues from 2018-20 but returned to the A’s in 2021 when he appeared in eight games. Last year, Moll was 2-1 with a 2.91 ERA in 53 appearances.

Boyle, 23, was the Reds’ fifth-round pick in 2020. He was 3-4 with a 2.17 ERA in 17 starts with the Single-A Dayton Dragons last season. This season, he was 6-5 with a 4.50 ERA in 19 starts with Double-A Chattanooga.

The Major League Baseball trade deadline is 6 p.m. Tuesday.