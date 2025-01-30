Reds acquire veteran relief pitcher from Giants

Rogers, 34, was 1-4 with a 2.40 ERA in 60 innings last season. He struck out 64 batters in 60 innings.

Rogers made the American League All-Star team in 2021 when he was with the Minnesota Twins. He had a 3.35 ERA in 40 relief appearances that season.

An 11th-round pick in the 2012 draft out of the University of Kentucky, Rogers made his big-league debut in 2016 with the Twins. He also has pitched with the San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers. He spent the last two seasons with the Giants.

Roxby, 26, was 0-4 with a 5.21 ERA in 39 appearances for Double-A Chattanooga last season.

The Reds made one other roster move Wednesday, designating for assignment right-handed pitcher Owen White, who they acquired from the Texas Rangers on Jan. 6.