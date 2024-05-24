Recruiting roundup: Wayne WR commits to Kent State, others add scholarship offers

1. Teaunn Hunter is going to be a Golden Flash.

The Wayne High School wide receiver chose Kent State from a group of scholarship offers also including Akron, Eastern Kentucky, Marshall, Massachusetts, Miami (Ohio) and Purdue according to 247Sports.

A 6-foot, 175-pound receiver, Hunter caught 20 passes for 371 yards and three touchdowns in seven games last season.

He is a three-star prospect and the No. 68 player in Ohio per 247Sports Composite rankings.

Hunter is the fifth area player from the class of 2025 to verbally commit to a Division I FBS team, joining fellow Warriors receiver Kamaurri Smith, who is headed to Cincinnati.

Bellefontaine quarterback Tavien St. Clair (Ohio State), Lakota West tight end Luka Gilbert (Miami, Fla.) and Hamilton defensive lineman Trey Verdon (Iowa State) are also pledged to FBS schools.

2. He’s not the only Wayne receiver to watch.

With Smith and Hunter, the Warriors had a pair of potential Division I college receivers on the squad last fall, but neither of them led the team in receiving yards. That honor belonged to freshman Jamier Averette-Brown, who was listed at 5-10, 160 pounds on the roster last season when he caught 31 passes for 512 yards and four touchdowns.

He has also caught the attention of major colleges, including adding an offer from Michigan last week.

Averette-Brown, who ran a 10.53 in the 100 meters this spring for the Warriors, also has offers from Notre Dame, Nebraska, Penn State and Tennessee, among others.

3. Wayne QB Tyrell Lewis keeps adding offers, too.

Lewis has more than 20 offers, most recently adding Buffalo to list that also includes Louisville, Marshall, Toledo, Ohio and Miami (Ohio) among others.

He threw for 2,129 yards and 21 touchdowns last season as a 6-1, 190-pound junior.

4. Two Middletown players have a top seven.

Derrick Singletary was an All-GCL Coed linebacker as a sophomore at Fenwick last season, but he lists himself as a 6-3, 220-pound edge rusher for Middletown on social media now.

He has been adding offers lately but narrowed his choice to seven: Eastern Kentucky, UMass, Ball State, Toledo, Kent and Marshall.

Jordan Vann, who also played for Fenwick last season as a running back and linebacker, also named a top seven: UMass, Ball State, Kentucky, Duke, Marshall, Toledo and Kent.

The 6-1, 190-pound Vann ran for 542 yards on 100 carries and scored 11 touchdowns for the Falcons last season.

5. Anthony Thompson’s profile continues to rise on the basketball court.

A 6-7 forward, Thompson averaged 15.8 points and 8.1 rebounds as a sophomore for Lebanon last season.

He picked up offers from Purdue, Stanford and Wake Forest last week after already possession offers from Ohio State, Texas, West Virginia, Xavier, Cincinnati and Illinois among others.

Also of note: Boston College offered Lakota West DE Cam Thomas (2026)… Kentucky offered defensive lineman Jamarcus Whyce (2025), defensive lineman Jeremiah Nash (2027) and defensive back Darius Dennis (2027) of Trotwood-Madison while Rams receiver Armani Rogers (’26) was offered by Central Michigan… Marshall offered Noah King and RJ Shepherd, who are both 2025 WR/DB prospects at Hamilton… Vincent Giordano, a defensive lineman in the ‘25 class from Lakota West, also picked up an offer from the Thundering Herd while teammate Grant Beerman (’25 linebacker) added an offer from Western Kentucky… James Madison offered quarterback Jamison Kitna, who will be a senior at Lakota East. HIs teammate, tight end PJ MacFarlane, picked up his first FBS offer recently as well (Toledo).