Record-setting day for Chase leads Bengals past Cardinals

Quarterback Joe Burrow of old is back, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase dominated and that added up to a much-needed win for the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals — and specifically JChase — benefited from Burrow gaining back some mobility on his injured calf, and the defense came up with three turnovers, as Cincinnati beat Arizona 34-20 on the road Sunday in what players considered a “must-win” game.

The Bengals improved to 2-3, while the Cardinals dropped to 1-4.

Cam Taylor-Britt’s interception return for a touchdown — on the play after Joe Mixon was stopped short of the goal line on a fourth-down run — put the Bengals up 17-14 going into halftime, and Burrow connected with Ja’Marr Chase on a 63-yard touchdown on the first drive of the second half to widen the gap.

Arizona drew back within four points after responding with an 11-play, 75-yard drive as missed tackles continued to be an issue for the Cincinnati defense, but the Bengals got a big stop in the redzone to force a turnover on downs after Trenton Irwin’s slip led to a Burrow pick.

Burrow, Chase and the offense weren’t done.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Chase, who also had a first-quarter touchdown for his first score of the season, grabbed a third touchdown reception to make it 31-20 midway through the fourth quarter on a play that gave him his 14th catch of the day for a new franchise record. He surpassed Carl Pickens’ single-game record of 13 receptions in a game, a mark that has stood since 1998.

Trey Hendrickson then got a strip sack of Josh Dobbs on the next play from scrimmage, and Sam Hubbard recovered. That drive ended in an Evan McPherson field goal, though Tyler Boyd had a touchdown nullified by an Alex Cappa penalty, but Germaine Pratt then added a third turnover with another interception.

Dobbs had not thrown a pick all season. He finished with 166 yards passing and two touchdowns with two interceptions, and Arizona racked up 142 yards rushing on 22 carries.

Burrow completed a season-best 78.3 percent of his passes for 317 yards and three touchdowns, including the deep ball to Chase that traveled through the air a career-high 58 yards. Chase had 15 catches for 192 yards and three scores on 19 targets, taking on an even bigger load with Tee Higgins out because of a rib injury. Irwin had a career-high eight catches for 60 yards.

Mixon had 25 carries for 81 yards.

