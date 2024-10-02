Ravens a huge challenge for beleaguered Bengals defense

Henry, at age 30, leads the league with 480 yards rushing and five touchdowns, including back-to-back games with 150-plus yards against the Bills and Cowboys. Jackson adds 308 yards rushing and two touchdowns to go with his 858 yards passing and five touchdowns through the air.

“It’s just you watch all the things you have to try to do to contain Lamar, who’s the MVP of the league, in their quarterback run game that also has an option to hand it off,” Anarumo said. “By the way, Dax (Hill)’s brother (Justice Hill) has been playing fantastic. It looks like he has an extra gear this year. So, you add that element to it. Plus, Derrick running the ball the way he does, it’s not like your traditional, ‘OK, we can load up for this particular 1-back run game when the quarterback is not an option. I’m not going to say it’s easier because it’s not. But when you have both elements, now you have to make sure you got the quarterback handled as well as you gotta be stout inside. Normally you’re trying to get a guy and a half on the quarterback at least. Now, maybe you’re not able to do that because you gotta maybe hold another guy inside.”

Hill has less than 100 yards rushing but is among the top receivers with 16 catches for 161 yards. Only tight end Isaiah Likely has more receiving yards with 167 on 13 catches. Wide receiver Zay Flowers adds 17 receptions for 158 yards, and Rashod Bateman has nine catches for 144 yards.

The Bengals will need to figure out how to stop the run first, though. After finishing among the worst run defenses in the league last year in allowed yards per carry, Cincinnati placed an emphasis on improving that area this offseason and summer, but injuries to the defensive line have not allowed Anarumo a chance yet to really see what he thought he had.

Defensive tackles B.J. Hill and Sheldon Rankins missed the last two games because of hamstring injuries but Hill, at least, is showing progress and could be back this week. Rookie Kris Jenkins has been playing with a club on his hand to protect a surgically-repaired thumb, and fellow rookie defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson has been on injured reserve with a knee injury suffered early in training camp.

Second-year defensive end Myles Murphy could be back, as a candidate to return from injured reserve, but it’s unknown how much Trey Hendrickson will be impacted by the neck injury he suffered Sunday.

“Whoever’s out there, I just think (message is) going to be we’ve got to attack people and just get separate from blocks,” Anarumo said. “Right now, we’re kind of getting stuck on blocks and whoever it is up there, whether it’s Kris with a club or whoever it may be, we’re up in there just really being physical, getting separation and getting a guy to get off the block and make a tackle. And just win your one-on-one battle. We’re getting moved a little bit too much in double teams, which we can do better at. And I know we’ll make a point of emphasis on that.”

Cincinnati ranks 25th in run defense so far, allowing 145 yards rushing per game. Baltimore has the top rushing attack with 220 yards rushing a game, and the Ravens are in the top five with 26.5 points per game in Todd Monken’s second season as offensive coordinator. Left guard Andrew Vorhees was out last week with an ankle injury.

On the other side of the ball, the Ravens also boast the best run defense in the league, which will present some challenges for a Bengals’ offense that collected its first win last week when the running game finally got going with a more balanced attack. Baltimore is allowing 22.0 points per game (19th) and 297 yards passing per game (29th).

Kyle Van Noy leads the team with 6.0 sacks (second in the league) and seven tackles for loss, and Odafe Owen adds 3.5 sacks. Roquan Smith has a team-high 35 tackles and one interception, and cornerback Marlon Humphrey has the only other interception. Cincinnati now has the Ravens’ interception leader from 2023 with the signing off safety Geno Stone this offseason.

Defensive tackle Michael Pierce missed last week’s game against Buffalo with a knee injury.

Baltimore also boasts one of the league’s top kickers with Justin Tucker, who is 5-of-8 on his attempts so far with two misses over 50 yards.

SUNDAY’S GAME

Ravens at Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS, 1290, 95.7