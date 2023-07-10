MLB Draft: Springboro’s Ewing and Wright State infielder selected in Round 4

The New York Mets selected A.J. Ewing, a shortstop prospect from Springboro High School, in the fourth round of the MLB Draft on Monday afternoon.

The 6-foot, 175-pound Ewing went during the competitive balance portion of the round at No. 134 overall.

He was taken one slot after the Boston Red Sox drafted Wright State shortstop Justin Riemer.

The left-handed hitting Ewing won the Greater Western Ohio Conference triple crown when he batted .464 with four home runs and 37 RBIs in 29 games last season.

He hit eight doubles, seven triples and stole 19 bases.

Riemer, a 6-foot, 170-pound third-year sophomore from Virginia, hit .323 with three home runs and seven RBIs in 12 games for the Raiders last season.

He was named to the Horizon League All-Freshman Team in 2022 when he batted .329 with 13 doubles, two homers, 27 RBI, and 37 runs scored as a redshirt freshman.

Ewing, who has committed to play collegiately at Alabama, was rated the No. 3 prospect in Ohio by Perfect Game and Prep Baseball Report. Perfect Game ranked him No. 53 nationally and PBR ranked him No. 107.