PHOTOS: Adventure Summit 2024 at Wright State University

Dayton laid claim to being the "Adventure Capital of the Midwest" during the annual Adventure Summit at Wright State University on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 9-10. Outdoor enthusiasts took part in seminars featuring nationally known speakers, visited scores of vendors specializing in adventure activities and participated in hands on activities including rock climbing and SCUBA diving. Outdoor bargain hunter also had the chance to shop for deals at a used gear shop. DAVID A. MOODIE/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER