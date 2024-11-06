MORE DETAILS: Pete Rose memorial scheduled for this weekend in Cincinnati

Guests will be asked to enter the ballpark through Gate A at Crosley Terrace and follow directed lines to the visitation area, which will overlook the field from the main concourse.

According to the team, the free event will allow the public a chance to come together to honor Rose’s legacy and say their goodbyes before he is laid to rest privately.

“Baseball was Dad’s greatest passion, and he loved playing the game for the fans,” Rose’s family said in a statement released by the team. “We know that bringing ‘Charlie Hustle’ home to Cincinnati, the city where he was born and where his legendary career began, is the perfect way to honor his love and devotion to the fans.”

Guests may bring flowers, memorabilia or other items to honor Rose, but they are asked to leave them at the statue of Rose on Crosley Terrace.

No photography or video recording will be permitted in the visitation area.

Baseball’s all-time leader in hits, Rose died Sept. 30 at his home in Las Vegas.

Nicknamed “Charlie Hustle,” Rose made his big-league debut with the Reds in 1963 and won the National League Rookie of the Year.

He finished his career with the Reds in 1986, playing 19 of his 24 seasons in the big leagues with the club.

Rose became the hit king on Sept. 11, 1985, with his 4,192nd hit, passing Ty Cobb in the record book with a single to center field at Riverfront Stadium.

Rose broke down in tears when his son Pete Rose Jr. joined him on second base as the crowd celebrated the feat.

“I was all right until I looked up in the air and saw my dad and Ty Cobb up there,” Rose said after the game. “Regardless of what you think, Ty is up there. He was behind my dad because my dad was in a front-row seat. I’m a tough son of a ... but I couldn’t handle it. I didn’t have anybody to talk to. They even took first base and I didn’t have anything to kick. I can’t explain my feelings because I never had feelings like that before. I guess I started thinking about how many years I’ve been playing, how many hits I’ve accomplished. I don’t know where the 23 years went.”

Rose finished his career the following season with 4,256 hits, which remains the baseball record. He was a player/manager for the Reds from 1984-86, but Rose accepted a lifetime ban from baseball after an investigation into his alleged gambling habits.

Rose also remains baseball’s all-time leader in games played (3,256) and plate appearances (15,890). He ranks sixth in runs scored (2,165) and ninth in total bases (5,752). He was a 17-time All-Star who won the National League MVP award in 1973.