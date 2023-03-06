Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. continues work with Cincinnati Bengals legend

INDIANAPOLIS — Willie Anderson is among the many coaches and mentors to help Paris Johnson Jr. advance to the point he is considered an elite NFL offensive tackle prospect.
“I’ve been working with Willie Anderson since I was a sophomore in high school,” the Ohio State graduate said Saturday at the NFL Scouting Combine,” since I first told my head coach in high school I was gonna make the transition over to tackle.”
The pairing seems only natural as Johnson is a Cincinnati native who long ago became a rising recruit and Anderson is not only legendary former NFL offensive line but also a former Cincinnati Bengal.
“To me he’s like a family member,” said Johnson, who also praised his mother Monica for the many sacrifices she has made to help him along his journey. “I hit him with all the questions I have about the game, about the transition.”
The 6-foot-6, 313-pound Johnson attended both St. Xavier and Princeton in high school, and he was coached by Greg Strudrawa and Justin Frye at Ohio State, so he has had no shortage of coaches throughout his young career.
He is considered an outstanding athlete of his size, he has also expressed a great interest in the technical aspects of playing tackle, and he said Anderson and Frye emphasize some of the same things.
“So I would say the one big things that I work on with (Anderson) a lot are individual hands, and that’s something that also coach Frye brought to Ohio State so it was kind of perfect,” Johnson said. “It’s kind of perfect that I’m working individual hands and individual feet with coach Frye and then Willie Anderson. His technique and all that stuff mirrors the same thing so I’m able to bring it to practice. I’m able to receive the same coaching, the same support that the team has, which is awesome.”
Anderson was a standout at Auburn before the Bengals chose him with No. 10 pick in the 1996 draft.
He was a first-team All-Pro pick three times, already has been inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor and was a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023.
The Bengals likely could use help at tackle in the early rounds of the draft in April, but Johnson likely will be chosen before they are are on the clock at No. 28.
About the Author