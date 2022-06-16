Pair from Springfield to be honored by OHSAA

A pair of people from Springfield will be part of the next class of inductees to the Ohio High School Athletic Association Officials Hall of Fame.
The OHSAA announced Wednesday that Pam Stewart Delaney and Rick Delaney will join 11 others to be inducted this year.
To be nominated, a person must be either an interscholastic sports official or an administrator involved in officiating administration and have made a significant contribution to OHSAA interscholastic officiating.
“It is an honor to recognize these highly respected individuals with induction into the OHSAA Officials Hall of Fame,” OHSAA senior director of officiating Beau Rugg said in a statement. “These outstanding officials are being recognized for their outstanding careers and their dedication to officiating, which is a service to student-athletes, coaches, schools and other officials. We thank all officials for their service.”
