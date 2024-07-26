Oregon coach looking for Northmont grad to be part of Ducks defense

“Jestin has had a great offseason,” Lanning said of the Northmont grad who plays linebacker for the Ducks. “He was banged up for us early from time to time. Seeing a healthy version of him is going to be exciting.”

Explore 5 takeaways from Ryan Day at Big Ten Media Days

Jacobs missed the early part of the 2023 season with an injury but saw action in the last eight games for Oregon, including five starts.

He finished with 32 tackles, including one sack and a pass defended in his first season in Eugene after transferring from Iowa.

A four-star recruit in the class of 2020, Jacobs played in 21 games at Iowa, including eight starts in 2021 when he was a redshirt freshman, but staying healthy was difficult during his time with the Hawkeyes.

After an injury ended his 2022 season after just two games, he entered the transfer portal and ended up at Oregon.

There he hopes to form a tough tandem this fall with fellow senior Jeffrey Bassa, who was a second-team All-Pac 12 selection last season when he made 72 tackles, including 3.5 for loss.

“I feel he’s fitting in real well,” Bassa said at Big Ten Media Days. “The knowledge that he’s brought from Iowa, he’s been a huge additional piece to our team and our defense as well.

“He can rush the passer, and he can also play off ‘backer as well. Sometimes he will be asked to play the post in our defense as well, so he does a lot. He does it all.”

The Ducks begin play in the Big Ten this fall with high expectations, and Lanning suggested Jacobs could help with a little inside Knowledge from his days in the Midwest.

“I know he has some familiarity with this conference as well so being able to go into some of these venues and places he’s been before, understanding the type of play that exists here I think will be a benefit for him,” Lanning said.