Olympics: Apple falls short of finals in 100 freestyle, medal in 4x200 relay

Edgewood High School graduate Zach Apple returned to the pool at the Summer Olympics on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning in Tokyo) to swim in the 100-meter freestyle semifinals and the 4x200 freestyle relay finals.
Two days after swimming final leg in 46.69 seconds for the 4x100-meter relay team that captured gold, The Trenton native Apple swam the 100 in 48.04 seconds. He finished sixth in the second heat of the semifinals and failed to advance to the finals.
Apple had the 11th-fastest time out of 16 swimmers in the semifinals. The top eight advanced to the finals.
Apple was in third place at the turn (22.92 seconds), but he swam the last 50 meters in 25.12. The top time in his heat was turned in by Kliment Kolesnikov, of Russia.
American Caeleb Dressel won the first heat in 47.23, the fastest time in the world this year.
The 100 freestyle final will take place at 10:35 p.m. Wednesday and will air on NBC.
In the 4x200 freestyle relay final late Tuesday night, the Americans finished fourth in 7:42.03. Apple swam the third leg of the relay in 1:47.31.
Great Britain won the gold in 6:58.58 and was followed by Russia (7:01.81) and Australia (7:01.84).
It was the first time in the history of the 4x200 relay, a U.S. team had failed to medal.