Olympic champion Taylor ends wrestling career with bronze at World Championships

Taylor beat two-time world champion Kamran Ghasempour, of Iran, in the 92-kilogram match.

Taylor announced in the spring his professional wrestling career was over when he accepted the head coaching job at Oklahoma State. He then announced he would compete one more time at the world championships.

Taylor earned a spot on the United States team by winning the 92-kilogram championship at the U.S. Senior World Team Trials in September.

Taylor lost 7-0 to Abdulrashid Sadulaev, of Russia, in the first round.

In the Repachage rounds, Taylor beat Abubakr Abakarov, of Azerbaijan, 3-1 and then Lars Schaefle, of Germany, 11-1.

Taylor’s wrestling career following his high school career at Graham included an Olympic gold medal in 2021, three gold medals at the world championships and two NCAA championships at Penn State.