OHSAA announces girls and boys basketball state tournament schedule

The girls basketball state semifinals are March 7-9 at neutral locations announced at a later time.

The Divisions VI and VII semifinals will be March 7. March 8 includes Divisions III, IV and V. The Divisions I and II state semifinals are March 9.

The girls basketball state finals are March 14 at University of Dayton Arena with the Division III state championship game at 1 p.m., Division IV at 4:15 p.m., and Division II at 7:30 p.m.

The March 15 state finals at UD Arena include Division V (10:45 a.m.), Division VI (2 p.m.), Division VII (5:15 p.m.) and Division I (8:30 p.m.).

The boys basketball state semifinals are March 14-16 neutral locations. March 14 includes Divisions VI and VII while March 15 includes Divisions III, IV and V. The Divisions I and II state semifinals are March 16.

The boys basketball state finals are March 21 at UD Arena with Division III at 1 p.m., Division IV at 4:15 p.m., and Division II at 7:30 p.m.

The March 22 state finals include Division V (10:45 a.m.), Division VI (2 p.m.), Division VII (5:15 p.m.) and Division I (8:30 p.m.).

The OHSAA Board of Directors voted unanimously Feb. 15, 2024 to expand the number of tournament divisions in seven sports including boys and girls basketball starting in the 2024-25 school year.

This season’s girls basketball sectional tournament starts Feb. 10. The boys basketball sectional tournament starts Feb. 17.