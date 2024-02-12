Ohio State women climb to No. 2, match best ranking in school history

South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1 choice, grabbing all 35 first-place votes again in Monday’s poll after routing Missouri and then-No. 11 UConn. The Gamecocks did it without star center Kamilla Cardoso, who was playing for Brazil in the Olympic qualifying tournament.

Stanford moved up three places to No. 3. Iowa dropped to fourth and Texas climbed to fifth.

It’s the sixth consecutive week that there’s a different No. 2 team in the poll after Iowa blew a double-digit lead to Nebraska on Sunday. Caitlin Clark, who is eight points short of the NCAA record for career scoring, was scoreless in the fourth quarter.

The Hawkeyes weren’t the only top five team to lose last week. N.C. State dropped three spots to sixth after falling to Virginia Tech. Colorado fell four spots to eighth after a loss at home to Oregon State. Kansas State remained seventh.

UCLA and USC stayed in ninth and 10th.

BAD LUCK NO. 2

The six different teams in the No. 2 spot is unusual, though there was a stretch in 2021 when a different team held the spot for seven straight weeks. This season, UCLA and Iowa both held the spot twice before losing. Kansas State had the slot for a week before a loss. It’s Ohio State’s turn. The Buckeyes had a two-week run at No. 2 last year in January before losing. Ohio State hosts Nebraska this week.