Ohio State up two scores at halftime against Iowa

1 hour ago

Four first-half field goals from Noah Ruggles have Ohio State ahead of Iowa 26-10.

The second-ranked Buckeyes struggled on offense for the first 30 minutes, but a late defensive score gave them some extra breathing room.

Iowa’s offense put the Hawkeyes in a hole from the start as Spencer Petras was intercepted by Tanner McCalister on the first play of the game.

The Buckeyes got the ball at the Iowa 29, but they weren’t able to do anything with it and had to settle for a Ruggles 46-yard field goal.

Things weren’t much better for Ohio State on its next possession. In fact, they were much worse as Joe Evans looped around from his defensive end spot and rocked C.J. Stroud, who fumbled. Evans scooped up the pigskin and returned it 11 yards for a touchdown to put Iowa on top 7-3.

The Buckeyes answered with a 10-play, 75-yard drive punctuated with a 2-yard touchdown run by Miyan Williams, who cut off a block by fullback Mitch Rossi and eluded an Iowa linebacker to find the end zone.

That set off a field goal fest as Ruggles connected from 35, 49 and 26 yards to push Ohio State’s lead to 19-10.

Iowa also had a 3-pointer in the run, which ended when Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg returned a Spencer Petras interception 15 yards for a touchdown to extend Ohio State’s lead to 26-10 with under four minutes left in the second quarter.

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

