Ohio State to sell tickets to first four preseason practices

56 minutes ago
Some Ohio State fans will not have to wait until the season-opening game against Akron on Aug. 31 to see the 2025 Buckeyes in action.

The school announced Thursday tickets will be available for the first four practices of the preseason for $50 apiece.

Capped at 750 per day, a ticket will also include sunglasses and access to a “fanfest” event.

Sold on a first-come, first-serve basis, tickets are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. June 11. They will be available online at https://www.universe.com/osutrainingcamp2024.

Orders will be limited to 10 per person.

Practices are set to begin at 9:15 each morning Aug. 1, 2, 3 and 4 with gates opening at 8:30 a.m.

Access to the second Ryan Day Season Kickoff Luncheon is also included with purchase of a ticket. That is scheduled for noon-1:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Fawcett Center.

Day will address the luncheon, and he will take part in a question-and-answer also including assistant coaches.

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

