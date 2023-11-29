Ohio State falls to sixth in College Football Playoff rankings

Explore What went wrong for the Buckeyes in Ann Arbor

Washington and Florida State both moved up one spot to No. 3 and 4, respectively, this week while once-beaten Oregon is No. 5.

The teams ahead of Ohio State are all in action this week, as are Texas and Alabama, but the Buckeyes hope to back into the final four for a second year in a row.

Last season, Utah upsetting USC in the Pac 12 Championship Game opened up a spot for the Buckeyes, who went on to lose in a national semefinal game to Georgia.

This season, the winner of the Pac 12 title game (Washington or Oregon) appears likely to get in anyway, but Florida State getting upset by No. 14 Louisville in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday night could open the door for the Buckeyes again.

Then again, Texas likely would jump over Ohio State with a win over No. 18 Oklahoma State, and Alabama most certainly would rocket up the standings if the Crimson Tide can take out Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

Michigan plays No. 16 Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday night.

The Wolverines are looking for a third straight trip to the CFP, which is set to expand to 12 teams next season.