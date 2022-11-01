springfield-news-sun logo
Ohio State second in first College Football Playoff rankings

Ohio State football is No. 2 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of 2022.

The Buckeyes are behind No. 1 Tennessee while defending national champion Georgia is ranked third while Clemson is fourth.

Michigan is fifth.

The Buckeyes, Volunteers, Bulldogs, Tigers and Wolverines are all undefeated.

Alabama (7-1) is sixth, one spot ahead of undefeated TCU.

Last year, Ohio State was No. 5 in the initial rankings and moved up to No. 2 by the fourth release.

Their loss to Michigan dropped them to seventh, and they finished No. 6.

The top four last year in the initial rankings were Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State and Oregon. The Bulldogs ended up beating the Crimson Tide in the championship game while the Spartans and Ducks while 10th and 14th, respectively.

The other members of the 2021 final four — Michigan and Cincinnati — were seventh and sixth in the initial rankings.

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

