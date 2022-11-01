Ohio State second in first College Football Playoff rankings

Last year, Ohio State was No. 5 in the initial rankings and moved up to No. 2 by the fourth release.

Their loss to Michigan dropped them to seventh, and they finished No. 6.

The top four last year in the initial rankings were Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State and Oregon. The Bulldogs ended up beating the Crimson Tide in the championship game while the Spartans and Ducks while 10th and 14th, respectively.

The other members of the 2021 final four — Michigan and Cincinnati — were seventh and sixth in the initial rankings.