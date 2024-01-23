BreakingNews
Services set for former Springfield police chief

Ohio State reports record athletics department revenue again

Ohio State reported an 11 percent increase in revenue for the athletics department from fiscal year 2022 to ‘23.

In a report prepared for the NCAA and released to the public Tuesday, the school revealed the department brought in a record $279,549,337 from July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023.

That is an increase of nearly $28 million from the previous year when Ohio State led the nation in A.D. revenue.

Ticket sales provided a major boost, likely thanks to having home football games against Notre Dame and Michigan in 2022.

Overall, the school brought in $73,386,886 via ticket sales, including $64,342, 912 from football.

In 2021-22, Ohio State’s ticket revenue was $59,649,921.

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

