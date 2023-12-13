Ohio State RB transferring to Cincinnati

The 5-foot-11, 198-pounder was a four-star prospect coming out of high school but injuries hindered him finding a role for the Buckeyes.

He played in four games in 2021 and four games this season after missing all of 2022 because of a knee injury.

Pryor finished his Ohio State career with 147 yards on 40 carries and scored one touchdown. He also caught three passes for 10 yards.

He is one of more than a dozen scholarship Buckeyes to enter the transfer portal this month and three running backs to exit the program.

Chip Trayanum announced Tuesday he is transferring to Kentucky, and Miyan Williams intends to enter his name into the NFL Draft pool for 2024.

All-Big Ten running back TreVeyon Henderson is also eligible to enter the draft, but he has not announced his intentions to do so or not.