Ohio State offers scholarship to young Wayne speedster

He spent Sunday visiting Notre Dame for a major recruiting event where Fighting Irish head coach and Wayne alumnus Marcus Freeman sold his program to the youngster.

Then three days later he was at Ohio State for the Buckeyes’ first one-day recruiting camp of the summer.

Not only did he show what he could do against players from across the state and beyond at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in front of Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and receivers coach Brian Hartline, he also earned a scholarship offer.

“He was just saying that I did good, but I’ve just got a lot more to work on just to help me get better,” Averette-Brown said of the message from Hartline, who has developed a reputation as one of the best eyes for and developers of receiver talent in the country.

247Sports has not released rankings for the class of 2027 yet, but it is safe to assume Averette-Brown will be included when they do.

He already has 16 scholarship offers, and he led a talented Wayne team in receiving yards last season with 512. That is despite sharing the field with multiple Division I FBS prospects, including seniors-to-be Teuann Hunter (Kent State commit) and Ka’maurri Smith (Cincinnati commit).

“It’s good because they push me to be the best I can be, especially if I mess up they tell me to correct myself, but I’m probably the best in my receiver group — in my opinion,” he said with a smile.

Ohio State has a long history recruiting Wayne High — at least one former Warrior was on the roster every year from 2000-2019 — and Averette-Brown said he grew up a fan of the Buckeyes.

“It feels good, especially being close, it’s not that far,” he said of getting the Ohio State offer. “I can come up here and visit whenever they want me to. I’ve liked Ohio State for a while now, since I was little.”

With three years of high school left, he has plenty of time to make a college decision, but he said he has some standout schools at this point.

“Now Ohio State and Notre Dame, Pitt and Tennessee.”