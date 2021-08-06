Ohio State offering mini ticket plans for 2021 season

Blitz Plan

A unique seat location for each game but customers will know seat locations prior to purchasing the plan.

Three-game package priced at $275 (plus fees).

Features games against Akron, Purdue and Michigan State.

On sale August 13 at 10 a.m.

Rush Plan

A unique seat location for each game but customers will know seat locations prior to purchasing the plan.

Three-game package priced at $325 (plus fees).

Features games against Tulsa, Maryland and Penn State.

On sale August 13 at 10 a.m.

More options ahead

Ohio State will also offer single-game ticket sales at noon Aug. 12 for all fans. Single-game RV parking passes go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 27.

Members of the Varsity O can purchase single-game tickets starting at 9 a.m. Aug. 24. Memberrs of the OSU Alumni Association can purchase single-game tickets starting at noon Aug. 24, and all Ohio State alumni are eligible to purchase single-game tickets at 9 a.m. Aug. 25.