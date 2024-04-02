Ohio State names new running backs coach

Explore Buckeyes enjoy big recruiting weekend

Locklyn is a Montgomery, Ala., native who played running back and cornerback at Chattanooga then was a high school coach in Tennessee for eight years.

He joined the college ranks and coached at Memphis, Florida State and Western Kentucky before taking the running backs coach job at Oregon two years ago.

The Oregonian reported he signed a contract extension with the Ducks last month that raised his pay to $400,000. Although details of his two-year contract at Ohio State were not immediately released, Locklyn’s UO salary was substantially less than the $772,500 Alford was making at Ohio State, so it stands to reason he is getting a raise to move to Columbus.

The paper also reported Locklyn’s dropped from $733,333 to $366,667 from Sunday to Monday.

In a social media post, Locklyn wrote, “Walking away from something has nothing to do with weakness and everything to do with strength!”

He also added, “Coaching at the University of Oregon was such a gratifying experience because of the leadership, alignment, purpose, and ability to grow professionally.

“Starting with coach (Dan) Lanning, the organization is filled with winners — coaches, players, and staff. So many of you poured your time, energy and determination into making the Oregon Ducks the best we could be. Thank you to each person who made these two years enjoyable and worthwhile for me and my family. I loved coaching for the Oregon Ducks. I loved coaching my group — the (lock) Boyz. What an experience! Thank you all.”

Ohio State is about two-thirds of the way through spring practice, and Locklyn inherits perhaps the best room in the nation.

He will get the chance to coach All-Big Ten first-team selection TreVeyon Henderson, who led the league in rushing last season, and two-time All-SEC performer Quinshon Judkins, who transferred from Mississippi in January.

The Buckeyes also have third-year sophomore Dallan Hayden and true freshmen Sam Williams-Dixon and James Peoples on scholarship.

Locklyn helped Oregon fashion an strong running game under Lanning, the former Georgia defensive coordinator who hired him to his first UO staff upon becoming head coach in 2022.

Bucky Irving posted a pair of 1,000-yard seasons for the Ducks and is expected to be one of the first running backs taken in the NFL Draft next month.