Ohio State mourns Dayton native Marv Homan, longtime sports information director

Marv Homan, a Dayton native who served as sports information director at Ohio State from 1973-87, died earlier this month at the age of 94.
The university shared news of his passing Tuesday afternoon.
Homan, who was inducted into the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2007, worked with Buckeye sports in multiple capacities, including as play-by-play announcer for both football and basketball on TV and radio.
Among memorable games he called were Ohio State’s national championship victory in men’s basketball in 1960 and the Rose Bowl win that clinched the ’68 title for the undefeated football team.
After graduating from Ohio State with a degree in English in 1948, he spent a year working in his hometown at WONE before joining the OSU sports information department as an assistant.
When he retired, he told The Lantern, Ohio State’s student newspaper, he intended that to be a temporary job, but he ended up working in the department for 39 years.